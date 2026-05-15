APSU Softball’s Brie Howard Earns NFCA Second Team All-Region Honors After Record-Breaking Season

Louisville, KY – After having the best offensive single-season in program history, Austin Peay State University (APSU) junior Brie Howard was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Second Team All-South Region selection, the organization announced Thursday.

A three-time All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection in as many seasons and a back-to-back First Team All-ASUN selection as an outfielder, Howard improved in nearly all statistical categories this season, in which she set the program’s single season record in home runs, RBI, and runs scored.

Additionally, her 137 total bases, 30 extra-base hits, and 67 hits all are the second-bet marks in program history. Howard ranked second in the ASUN in all previously mentioned statistical categories.

Three seasons into her collegiate career, Howard ranks in the top five in a career in batting average (.346), on-base percentage (.427), slugging percentage (.645), runs (122), home runs (36), and RBI (136).

Howard is the seventh individual to earn NFCA All-Region honors and Austin Peay’s 10th all-time selection after Macee Roberts earned the honor as a third baseman last season. With her Secon Team All-Region selection, Howard is just the third player to earn at least a second team honor and the first since Lexi Osowski-Anderson (third base) and Kelsey Gross (pitcher/designated player) earned First Team All-Central Region in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

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