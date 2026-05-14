Austin Peay State University Retirees Association Increases APSURA Scholarship Funding Through Member Contributions

Clarksville, TN – The scholarship fund established by the Austin Peay State University Retirees Association (APSURA) will now fund up to two students each year, due to an increase in value through member contributions.

“We are proud that our members provided support to this fund as a way to honor their dedication to APSU,” said APSURA President Carlette Hardin. “Regardless of our respective roles at the university, our careers were spent mentoring and guiding students, and this fund carries on that commitment and honors the dedication of the APSU family.”

Support for the APSURA Scholarship Endowment comes primarily from APSURA members, with lifetime membership dues fully supporting the fund. The organization’s first scholarship award, made in 2020 and funded through current-use gifts, was given in memory of James (Jim) Clemmer, a longtime APSU faculty member in English who was an ardent champion for APSURA.

“APSURA’s scholarship fund is uniquely representative of the Govs For Life Experience, as it benefits our current staff and their students who choose to continue the APSU experience into a new generation,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “We are grateful to the APSURA board of directors, under the leadership of Al Bekus and now Carlette Hardin, for creating this fund to honor families establishing their own APSU tradition, as well as the dedication of our faculty and staff who support students every day.”

This scholarship is available to students of all majors who are dependents of current Austin Peay State University faculty or staff members. The employment status of the faculty or staff member associated with each recipient will be confirmed prior to the scholarships being awarded.

All applicants must be enrolled full-time at APSU with a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.0. To be eligible, students are required to have completed 45 semester hours by the start of the semester in which they will initially receive the award.

Applicants must submit a brief essay of no more than 500 words identifying the name of their parent or guardian employed as faculty or staff, and explaining what receiving the scholarship award will mean to them. Recipients must apply annually to renew this scholarship. In accordance with University policy, the APSURA Board of Directors or their designees will select the scholarship recipients.

Invest in the Future at Austin Peay State University

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.