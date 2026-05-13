Roma Italian Restaurant Soft Opening Draws Packed Crowd in Clarksville with Flavorful Italian Favorites

Clarksville, TN – The aroma of garlic, simmering tomato sauce, fresh herbs, and warm baked bread filled the air Tuesday evening as Roma Italian Restaurant officially welcomed invited guests for its highly anticipated soft opening on May 12th, 2026.

From the moment guests walked through the doors, the restaurant buzzed with excitement, conversation, and the unmistakable comfort that only authentic Italian cuisine can bring.

Held from 4:00pm until 9:00pm, the soft opening gave diners the first opportunity to experience Roma Italian Restaurant’s inviting atmosphere, attentive hospitality, and a menu packed with classic Italian favorites and rich, flavorful creations. The dining room remained packed throughout the evening as guests gathered with friends and family, sharing plates, laughter, and glowing reviews of both the food and overall experience.

The smell alone was enough to make mouths water. Rich marinara sauces slowly simmered in the kitchen while savory garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and Italian spices drifted through the restaurant, creating an atmosphere that felt both elegant and comforting. Every dish arriving at the tables looked like a work of art, steaming hot and beautifully prepared.

Among the standout dishes was the Chicken Scarpariello, featuring tender chicken bursting with bold flavor in a savory sauce that perfectly balanced spice and richness. The Tuscan Ricotta Tortelloni delivered a creamy, velvety texture with delicate pasta and rich cheese filling that guests described as unforgettable. Traditional favorites like Spaghetti & Meatballs also impressed diners with perfectly seasoned meatballs, hearty sauce, and pasta cooked to perfection.

Guests were also able to enjoy selections from the restaurant’s full menu, including appetizers, fresh salads, and decadent desserts that completed the dining experience. Smiles could be seen at every table as guests praised not only the incredible flavors, but also the warm and welcoming atmosphere created by the staff.

“I’m very happy with our first day. Obviously, we still have some holes to patch along the way, and we’re all still learning. Everyone on the front staff is learning, and with this being a completely new building and system, there’s a learning curve in the back as well. But I’m very proud that everyone brought their A-game today. We still have a lot to improve on, but we’re very proud of what we achieved today,” exclaimed owner Arnis Hoti.

By the end of the evening, many guests left happily carrying leftovers, already talking about their next visit. The overwhelming response made it clear that Roma Italian Restaurant has already made a strong first impression on the Clarksville community.

Roma Italian Restaurant is currently open daily from 4:00pm until 9:00pm. In the coming weeks, the restaurant plans to expand its hours to 11:00am until 9:00pm as operations continue to grow.

For more information and updates, visit Roma Italian Restaurant on Facebook.

Roma Italian Restaurant is located at 3402 Cainlo Drive, Suite 500, just off Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the full story and additional coverage.