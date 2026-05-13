APSU Football Season Tickets Available Now as Governors Prepare for 2026 Home Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Season tickets for the 2026 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football season, with seven home games scheduled at Fortera Stadium, are on sale now, the Athletics Department announced Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University opens the 2026 season at home and on a Thursday night, both for the first time since 2019, when it takes on Gardner-Webb at 6:00pm, August 27th. The APSU Govs then hit the road to take on Vanderbilt before returning to Clarksville to play Morehead State, September 12th.

After opening United Athletic Conference play on the road, the APSU Govs have their longest homestand of the season when they take on UT Martin (September 26th), New Haven (October 3rd), and Tarleton State (October 10th). The October 3rd game against New Haven will be Austin Peay State University’s 81st Homecoming football game.

After a pair of road conference games and a bye week, Austin Peay State University closes its seven-game home slate with back-to-back games at Fortera Stadium against Eastern Kentucky (November 7th) and Abilene Christian (November 14th).

Season tickets for the 2026 football season are available online on Ticketmaster, or by contacting the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office by phone at 931.221.7329 or email at athletictickets@apsu.edu. For more information on season tickets, please complete the Interest Form or contact the Austin Peay State University ticket office.

For more news and updates ahead of the Governors’ 2026 football campaign, follow the team on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or check back right here at LetsGoPeay.com.

2026 APSU Football Game Times and Themes

6:00pm, August 27th vs. Gardner-Webb – Thursday Night Football

4:00pm, September 12th vs. Morehead State – First Responders Day

4:00pm, September 26th vs. UT Martin – Family Weekend

4:00pm, October 3rd vs New Haven – Homecoming

6:00pm, October 10th vs. Tarleton State – Community Night

4:00pm, November 7th vs. Eastern Kentucky – Stacheville’s Salute to Service

4:00pm, November 14th vs. Abilene Christian – Senior Day