Gunfire Erupts During Altercation Outside Montgomery County Courthouse Wednesday Afternoon

Montgomery County, TN – On Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, at approximately 1:20pm, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies and Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Montgomery County Courthouse, located at 2 Millennium Plaza in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Upon arrival, deputies detained two adult males involved in a physical altercation that escalated to gunfire. Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. One male was transported to Vanderbilt of Clarksville Hospital for treatment, while the second was transported by Lifeflight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Both individuals are currently listed as stable.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson stated, “Thanks to the quick actions of our courthouse deputies, this situation was likely kept from becoming much worse. Their dedication to keeping the courthouse safe was clearly demonstrated today.”

The incident remains under active investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

No additional information is available for release at this time.