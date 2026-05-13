Clarksville Online: Joe Douglas Ewing

Clarksville, TN – Joe Douglas Ewing, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and devoted servant of God, passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville. Born on August 31st, 1939, in Montgomery County to Reverend Joe E. Ewing and Lou Ella Wimberly Ewing, His life was a testament to faith, family, and a generous spirit.

A graduate of the historic Burt High School, class of 1957, Joe forged a meaningful career as a Sales Manager at Acme Boot, where he was respected for his dedication and leadership. Yet, his true legacy was found in his loving relationships and his unwavering commitment to his church and community.

On October 10th, 1959, Joe married Mary Charottle Trotter, his lifelong companion and partner. Together, they built a family filled with love and laughter.

Joe was a cherished member of Cabin Row Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully on the Deacon Board. His love for the church was only matched by his love for his family and friends. Known for his warm heart, Joe gave freely to others, expecting nothing in return. His quick wit and infectious laughter brought joy to all who knew him. He treasured watching football and wrestling, and listening to gospel music was always near his heart, reflecting his deep spiritual devotion.

Joe was preceded in death by his loving parents, Reverend Joe E. Ewing and Lou Ella Wimberly Ewing; his sisters, Flora Pace and Ada Bracy; and his brothers, Arthur, Wilbur, and John Ewing.

Joe Douglas Ewing’s life was a radiant example of love, faith, and generosity. His spirit touched countless lives, and the memories he leaves behind will forever echo in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. Though he has departed this earth, the legacy of his kindness and devotion will continue to inspire all who loved him.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Charottle Trotter Ewing; daughters Marilyn Elaine Steward and Karen Ronell Lester; son Kenneth Eugene (Martha) Ewing all of Clarksville, Tennessee. Joe was also a proud grandfather to ten grandchildren and blessed with sixteen great-grandchildren who will carry forward his loving memory. Alongside his immediate family, many nieces, nephews, and cousins also mourn the loss of a truly remarkable man.

Services to honor Joe’s remarkable life will begin with a visitation on May 15th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040., with the family present 5:00pm-7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow on May 16th, 2026, at 11:00am at Cabin Row Missionary Baptist Church, 1230 Southside Road, Southside, TN 37171.

Joe Douglas Ewing’s life was a shining example of faith, laughter, and generosity. His spirit will remain with all who knew and loved him, a guiding light nurturing the hearts he touched. Though we say farewell to this amazing man, his love, his laughter, and his unwavering commitment to family, friends, and God will forever echo in our lives.