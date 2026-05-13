Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect in Montgomery County Courthouse Shooting

Montgomery County, TN – Earlier today, law enforcement officers responded to a shots-fired incident outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Dalton Eatherly, 28, was detained by criminal investigators and charged with Criminal Attempt: Murder, Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon. Eatherly was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment, at which time bond will be set.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson stated, “It’s unfortunate that incidents like this are happening in our community. This kind of violence won’t be tolerated, and our office will work to make sure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”