Vihuelas de Nashville Defeat Demonios de Des Moines 4-1 at First Horizon Park

The Demonios got on the board and grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning off a Kevin Alcántara solo homer off left-hander Thomas Pannone. After two quiet innings to open the game from the Vihuelas offense, Ramón Rodríguez ripped his second homer of the year to left field on a solo shot and tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning.

Tyler Black earned the team’s first 10-game hit streak with a soft base hit into left field, extending his on-base streak to 10 consecutive games as well with Nashville in the bottom of the fourth. Pannone ended his night racking up four strikeouts, allowing a run on two hits in four innings of work heading into the top of the fifth inning.

Easton McGee entered the game and worked around a bases loaded threat, adding two strikeouts in the process. In the bottom half of the fifth, the Vihuelas added two more runs and took their first lead of the game as Greg Jones hit a one-out single in to center field, extending his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games with Nashville. After he stole his eighth base of the season, Jones advanced to third on a throwing error by Connor Noland then Rodríguez drew a walk, while Jett Williams was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Cooper Pratt grounded into a force out but still managed to score Jones for the one-run lead. The damage continued with Luis Lara hitting a single into center field and scoring Williams for the 3-1 lead.

McGee ended his night working two scoreless innings and adding two strikeouts to his line before Peter Strzelecki backed McGee in the top of the seventh inning. Strzelecki followed by tossing a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, adding three punchouts and a 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the eighth inning, the Vihuelas added an insurance run with Lara hitting a single into left field, his second straight game with three hits before Wilken ripped his second triple of the year into right center and scored Lara for the 4-1 Vihuelas lead. Blake Holub took the reins in the top of the ninth and earned his first save since September 2nd, 2025 at Norfolk, finishing the game on a strikeout for the 4-1 final.