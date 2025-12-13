Clarksville Obituary: Shelia V. Westbrooks

Clarksville, TN – Mrs. Shelia V. Westbrooks was born March 10th, 1956, in Dickson TN to the union of Doris Holt and LC Evans she departed this life on November 19th 2025, at Athens and limestone hospital in Athens Alabama she was a graduate of Howard high school and continued her education by attending Nashville Community State College, where she graduated June 9th 1986.

Shelia retired from work and in her spare time enjoyed cooking, spending time with children and attending church.

Preceded in death by Father Doris Holt, Mother Elsie Evans Holt Brown, Brothers Autie Holt and Steve Holt.

Leaving behind three surviving children Keith Westbrooks, Crystal Alfaro and Cory Haynie (Fahntassia) and 3 grandchildren Jeremiah Westbrooks, Brianna Hines and Kamya Deskins, three sisters Rona Holt Williams (London), Barbara Holt Stevens, Jonna Holt and one Brother Van Jerry Holt (Mary Ruth), and a host of nieces and nephews.