Austin Peay State University Department of Music Announces The Medium Opera Performances April 24th-25th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will present the opera The Medium on Saturday, April 24th, and Sunday, April 25th, 2026, at 7:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall. Both events are free and open to the public.

Directed by Dr. Raelee Gold, the story is set in 1950s Italy and follows a fraudulent medium who becomes convinced the dead can communicate with the living, driving herself to madness and murder.

Dr. Jacob Schnitzer will conduct, with musical accompaniment by graduate collaborative pianist Juniper Thomas. Also involved in the production are Zenas Alexander and Alejandro Lopez Ochoa (graduate conductors), Joshua Sills (technical director), and Destiny Smith (stage manager).

Cast

Friday, April 24th

Madame Flora – Emma Bell

Monica – Katelyn Gabler

Mrs. Gobineau – Sydney Bell

Mr. Gobineau – Micah Nicolai

Mrs. Nolan – Libby Polski

Toby – Jack Whitfield

Saturday, April 25th

Madame Flora – Kiley Atkins

Monica – Sarah Barry

Mrs. Gobineau – Natalya Gonzalez

Mr. Gobineau – Israel Jimenez

Mrs. Nolan – Libby Polski

Toby – Jack Whitfield

For more about this production, contact Gold at goldr@apsu.edu. To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, the Recital Hall in MMC 147, the Heydel Hall in the Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State UniversityCenter of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more. In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.

To learn more about CECA, contact Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.