Clarksville Obituary: Michael Scott Miller

Clarksville, TN – SFC (Ret) Michael Scott Miller, affectionately known as Flip, departed this life on April 17th, 2026. Born on August 12th, 1963, in Miami, Florida, Michael lived a life marked by courage, dedication, and an adventurous spirit.

Michael Scott Miller served honorably in the United States Army for 22 years, beginning his military career in 1988. Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated unwavering bravery and commitment, contributing to countless operations on numerous continents. His role as a specialist in helicopter maintenance and repair—particularly the Chinook platform—was a testament to his technical expertise and steadfast work ethic.

Later, as a Crew Chief with Alpha Company (Crazy Horse) of the elite 160th SOAR (Special Operations Aviation Regiment) “Night Stalkers”, he further distinguished himself by maintaining and operating the highly advanced and specialized version of the Chinook, the MH-47.

During his military career, Flip was the recipient of numerous decorations, medals, and ribbons to include the Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/ Campaign Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal w/ Three Campaign Stars, multiple receipts of the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Air Medal w/ V Device. His service not only safeguarded American freedoms but also aided global efforts for liberty, embodying the true spirit of patriotism and friendship to many.

Beyond his military achievements, Flip’s passions were as diverse as his life experiences. He was an accomplished armorer and spent much of his recent years gunsmithing and shooting guns or collecting military memorabilia. In his youth, he earned his diving certification at the remarkable age of 13, an early testament to his adventurous heart.

Whether he was shooting guns, cooking, diving, embarking on deep sea fishing expeditions, cheering on his cherished Miami Dolphins, or spending hours working on his treasured Ford Model T—an antique car he had owned since high school—Michael embraced life with enthusiasm and passion. Additionally, he spent much of his time hanging out with his four-legged companion, Archie the Yorkie, who remained a faithful friend these last few years.

Michael’s family remembers him as a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Romero Miller, and their daughters, Lindsey Miller and Stephanie Miller (Adam Marantz). He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Roy Pingitore, along with his nephew and niece, James and Kelly Pingitore. He was preceded in death by his parents, LTC Daniel Miller (USAF, Ret) and Diane Miller.

Family and friends who had the privilege of knowing Michael are invited to pay their respects and celebrate his life at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, continuing on Friday, April 24th from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life will take place on April 24th at 12:00pm. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Michael Scott Miller’s legacy is one of tireless service, boundless adventure, and deep love for family and friends. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him, and his impact will continue to inspire all who follow in his footsteps. May he rest in peace, honored and remembered with the deepest gratitude.