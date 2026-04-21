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Clarksville Gas Prices Rank Third Cheapest Across Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Fall 11 Cents

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

Pump prices begin to decline amid continued volatility in the crude oil market

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices across the state moved less expensive over last week, falling 11 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.77 which is 16 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.08 more expensive than one year ago.  

“Pump prices across the state are moving less expensive due to significant drops in the price of crude oil,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices remain low, it’s likely that we’ll see additional drops in pump pricing again this week.”

“However, it’s important to note that there is continued uncertainty in the market surrounding supply concerns and restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Any significant shifts in market conditions could affect crude oil pricing, and ultimately the price we pay at our local gas pumps,” Cooper stated.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased 8 cents over the past week to $4.04. After the recent announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, the price for a barrel of crude oil has continued to trade below $100.00. 

However, maritime traffic transiting the Strait of Hormuz remains subdued as regional tensions persist and negotiations continue.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.56 million b/d to 9.08 million. Total domestic gasoline supply dropped from 239.3 million barrels to 232.9 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 0.01 cent to settle at $91.29 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 0.9 million barrels from the previous week.

At 463.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.83), Nashville ($3.81), Memphis ($3.79)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.63), Cleveland ($3.70), Clarksville ($3.73) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0
 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $3.770 $3.786 $3.888 $3.615 $2.692
Chattanooga $3.630 $3.664 $3.843 $3.662 $2.576
Knoxville $3.742 $3.757 $3.870 $3.553 $2.712
Memphis $3.792 $3.797 $3.869 $3.543 $2.759
Nashville $3.810 $3.824 $3.928 $3.692 $2.690
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

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