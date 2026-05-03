Marsha Blackburn Report: Democrats’ Dangerous Rhetoric Is Putting a Target on President Donald Trump’s Back

Washington, D.C. – Last weekend, we witnessed yet another attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump. Every American should be grateful that President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, members of the Cabinet, and thousands of attendees were not harmed during the disturbing shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

We now know the suspected shooter intended to kill the President. In an anti-Trump manifesto he sent to his family shortly before the attack, he said he was going to target administration officials, “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” His unhinged lies about the President are completely in line with the lies Democrats repeat every single day.

This latest assassination attempt is a reminder of what can happen when Democrats stoke the flames of political violence. As we approach our nation’s 250th anniversary, we need to remember that it is robust, respectful, and bipartisan debate that has helped to sustain the freedoms that we enjoy in this country.

Watch my floor remarks about this here.

Weekly Report

State and local law enforcement should be doing everything in their power to partner with the federal government to enforce the rule of law. 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enhance the safety and security of our nation’s communities by empowering ICE to partner with state and local law enforcement. This week, I introduced the 287(g) Expansion Act, which would strengthen immigration enforcement by incentivizing states and localities to enter into 287(g) agreements with ICE. This follows a similar bill passed by the Tennessee legislature. Read more here.

In March, I released a discussion draft for the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act—comprehensive legislation that would protect Americans online by creating one rulebook for AI. This bill answers President Trump’s call for national AI standards and would accomplish the six key objectives outlined in the White House’s AI framework. While protecting the 4Cs—children, creators, conservatives, and communities—the legislation would empower AI innovation by promoting partnerships between government, business, and academia to advance AI research and development. There is a reason conservative leaders, child safety advocates, those in the creative community, national security experts, and so many others are throwing their support behind this bill. Read what supporters are saying here. You can also read my weekly column about this here.

In 2024, Tennessee was ranked among the top ten states for motor vehicle thefts and saw a nearly 200% increase in auto theft crime by juveniles in 2023. This week, my Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. This legislation would fix a broken statute, empowering prosecutors to hold offenders accountable. The Committee also passed the GUARD Act, which I co-sponsored to protect children from AI chatbots. Read more here.

Constituent Services Highlight

Earlier this month, new reporting revealed Meta has been removing advertisements from attorneys willing to assist clients who allege that they were harmed on Meta platforms when they were minors. This is a blatant attempt by Meta to preserve its business model at all costs—one that actively profits off the addiction of this nation’s youth. In the wake of landmark verdicts handed down in California and New Mexico that found Meta liable for negligence, Senator Klobuchar and I are sounding the alarm. The courts can punish past harms, but only Congress can prevent future ones. We will not stop until Congress takes decisive action to protect our children. Read more here

One Nashville resident had just become a naturalized U.S. citizen and had given up his Canadian visa. He had less than 24 hours to obtain an immediate U.S. passport to secure travel to and from Canada for a sports analyst broadcasting gig. His employment was at stake.

He contacted my office and, two hours later, he was given a walk-in appointment at the Atlanta Passport Agency to acquire a same-day U.S. passport. Passport received. Job saved. And travel secured. My state offices stand ready to help with any immediate federal casework matters for Tennessee constituents.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI