Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 4th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 4th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Toby is a handsome male Doberman Pinscher mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Frankie is a young female Pit Bull/Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Frankie has a lot of fun energy and will need a fenced yard and lots of toys to keep her busy. She loves to play fetch. Come visit with her in the yard.

Manilla is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed so she can go home the same day and a very happy girl. She would love to go on adventures and have a large yard to run and play in with her people.

Fillip is a young male British Shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered so he can go home the same day and litter trained. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Eric is a young male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained and can go home the same day. Eric can be found in the Cat Room.

Marsha is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She can be seen in the Cat Room. She will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750, or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Pinocchio is an adult male domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Pinocchio is FIV+ which means his immune system is just weakened from the virus.They can live very long, healthy lives. Pinocchio prefers to be the only pet in the home please. Unknown at this time about being around kids.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Cherry did test positive as FIV+ but that is not a death sentence. FIV+ cats can live very long, healthy lives. The wonderful folks at the rescue can explain this in more detail so potential adopters understand Cherry can live a long, productive, happy life. She has the sweetest, most easy going personality and will make a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 5 year old female mixed breed. This sweet girl was found abandoned and pregnant up at LBL. People were not very kind to her and it does take a minute for her to trust. Fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean. Autumn has a bleeding disorder which prevents her from being spayed.

She is a busy girl, very energetic at times and would benefit from a strong owner who will make working with her a top priority. She is very smart and would benefit from a good loving home.

If you would love to add her to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house trained. She is a sweetheart and lives for affection. She is very eager to please. She does great with children and plays well with other dogs. Ayer can play rough at times and is a bit silly so meet and greets are mandatory if other pets are in the home.

She does need a no-cat home, please. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rylo is a 2 year old, 18 pound Mini Aussie mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped,neutered and house trained. He is good with kids and loves playing with small dogs. You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931-217-1587 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Ceden is a 6 year old male domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a sweetheart and loves to be held. He is very calm, easy to love and a wonderful companion. Ceden gets along with other cats or will be very happy as a single soaking up all the attention.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is a young female Pit Bull mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Eclair is being fostered with a family with children and she absolutely adores them. She is so good with them and follows them everywhere.

She would love a nice calm home where she gets plenty of love and attention. This sweet girl is a gem and will make a fun addition to your family. Please give her a look and you won’t be disappointed.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

King is a young male Pit Bull Terrier. He is currently available for “PRE-ADOPTION” (early June) pending his neuter appointment at the end of May. He is fully vetted, kennel/house trained and needs a no cat home and is dog selective. He is good with kids at least 7 years old and up as he doesn’t realize his strength and can be a bit of a goofy freight train.

He loves playing tug of war and is down for snuggles, a movie and chilling out. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Sebastian is a middle aged “Golden Oldie” senior Yorkie. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Sebastian has special needs as he is mostly blind but that doesn’t stop him at all. He gets around beautifully and is so loving and affectionate.

Senior dogs are often overlooked but they have so much to offer. They are already out of the puppy stage, usually very calm, house trained and just want to be with their families. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

Please don’t overlook our “Golden Oldies” as they have so much to offer your family. For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Liam is a young male Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Liam is a Tripod and gets around easily with only 3 legs. He does need a good secure 6 foot fenced yard as he does like to do a Houdini and escape and explore. This boy loves to play ball and will need an active family. He will be a delightful addition to your family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Minnie Mouse is a 5 month old female Domestic Shorthair kitten. Fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and litter trained. Minnie was born with a defective right eye and it had to be removed at birth and sewn shut. It hasn’t stopped this ball of fluff at all. Minnie gets around just fine with one eye as it really is all she has known. She loves kids, cats and dogs and loves playing with toys.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com