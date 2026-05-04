Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Highway 76 area-wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Highway 76 from Little Hope Road to Bradbury Road for water main leak repair.

The following streets are included in the water outage and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Highway 76 (Little Hope Road to Bradbury Road)

Little Hope Road

Burton Trail

Jesse Drive

Bradbury Road (Bradbury Farms Subdivision)

Countrywood Drive

Creekview Court

Doe Run Court

Hartman Court

Hidden Meadows Drive

Kirkpatrick Court

North Countrywood Drive

Passenger Creek Lane

Red Bluff Way

River Meade Court

Riverchase Drive

Riverhaven Drive

Winsome Lane

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.