Clarksville Obituary: Donna Ann Bell

Clarksville, TN – Donna Ann Bell, age 85 of Clarksville, passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Place surrounded by her loved ones on May 1st, 2026.

Donna was born August 30th, 1940, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, to her loving parents Henry Willard Black and Alma Grace Darland Black. Known for her loving and caring heart, she was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was also a longtime member of Sango United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Ross Edward (Christine) Bell; daughters Rhonda Jo Batson and Sharon Bell Burkhart; grandchildren Chase (Cala) Davison Cox; Joseph Owen Batson; Meredith Grace Burkhart; and John Henry Ross Bell; and great-grandchildren Marley Bell Cox and Marjorie Davison Cox.

In addition to her beloved parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Horn and Barbara Gail Black; and nephew Harold Dwayne Horn.

The family is planning a memorial service to be hosted at Sango United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 16th, at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 9:00am.

Donna’s family humbly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund: https://cfmt.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1755

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donna Ann Bell.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com