Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Mae Laird

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Mae Laird, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026.
Patricia entered this life on August 7th, 1944, in Fountain Green, Maryland, to her loving parents Frederick Bennington and Pauline Testerman.
She enjoyed horseback riding, riding motorcycles, and activities that allowed her to connect with nature like gardening.
Patricia retired from The United States Army Corp of Engineers.
Her family was the center of her world. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Darryl Taylor and his wife, Kim and Geoffrey Taylor. She was also a beloved sister to Wanda Frayer; Grandmother to Daniel Taylor, Lisa Lowman, Lori Taylor, Deanna Taylor, Brandon Taylor, and Summer Taylor; great grandmother to 12 great grandchildren, an adored aunt to Jason Frayer and beloved family friend, Pete Pavlick.
Patricia’s journey in life was shared with her devoted late husband, Duane Laird. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Pauline Testerman, and brother, Johnny Testerman Jr.
Patricia Mae Laird’s legacy is one of enduring love, adventure, and a heartfelt connection to all she held dear.
There are no services planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com