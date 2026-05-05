Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Mae Laird

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Mae Laird, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026.

Patricia entered this life on August 7th, 1944, in Fountain Green, Maryland, to her loving parents Frederick Bennington and Pauline Testerman.

She enjoyed horseback riding, riding motorcycles, and activities that allowed her to connect with nature like gardening.

Patricia retired from The United States Army Corp of Engineers.

Her family was the center of her world. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Darryl Taylor and his wife, Kim and Geoffrey Taylor. She was also a beloved sister to Wanda Frayer; Grandmother to Daniel Taylor, Lisa Lowman, Lori Taylor, Deanna Taylor, Brandon Taylor, and Summer Taylor; great grandmother to 12 great grandchildren, an adored aunt to Jason Frayer and beloved family friend, Pete Pavlick.

Patricia’s journey in life was shared with her devoted late husband, Duane Laird. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Pauline Testerman, and brother, Johnny Testerman Jr.

Patricia Mae Laird’s legacy is one of enduring love, adventure, and a heartfelt connection to all she held dear.

There are no services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com