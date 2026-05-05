Yada Unveils New Look with Soft Opening Ahead of Grand Reopening

Clarksville, TN – Some very lucky people were invited to a soft opening celebration of the newly renovated Yada. The Franklin Street Italian eatery, which began as a coffee shop and evolved into Tennessee’s only cicchetti restaurant.

The invitation read – Ten Years: A New Chapter. And, once inside, guests were treated to live music, cocktails, great food, and a new take on dinner service.

The grand re-opening was held on March 3rd, at which time the public got their first look at the completely renovated space. The owners, Michael and Darla Knight have changed directions on everything from menus to entertainment to layout in an effort to create a completely new experience in the Clarksville market.

The coffee bar was removed, creating space for a row of private booths. A large stage was built in the rear of the building, past the beautiful bar that takes center stage. There is also a private room with a Speak Easy feel that is available for small groups and activities. Darla Knight says the new concept will continue to evolve, as she looks to bring new energy to Downtown Clarksville.

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