Austin Peay State University Baseball Rally Not Enough in Road Loss to Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Southeast Missouri State 7-5 in its final midweek contest of the 2026 regular season, Tuesday, at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Southeast Missouri jumped in front in the bottom of the first following a scoreless top half from the Governors. The Redhawks saw their leadoff hitter out on a groundout before the bases were loaded on a pair of walks and a hit batter.

With the bases loaded, the Governors issued back-to-back walks to bring in the first two runs. Redshirt senior Chance Cox relieved the Governors’ starter, junior Elijah Underhill, before allowing an RBI single and an RBI fielder’s choice to bring in the next pair of runs.

The Governors got a run back three innings later, when redshirt junior Ray Velazquez hit a solo homer over the left field fence for his 13th home run of the season.

The Redhawks got their run back an inning later in the home fifth, as they brought a run in on an RBI single to short.

With two outs and a pair of runners on in the top of the sixth, and following a Redhawk pitching change, graduate Andres Matias brought in a run with a base hit to left field. Then, redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson followed up with a two-run single to left, making it a one-run game.

The Redhawks extended their lead by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, before the Governors got one back with an RBI single off the bat of junior Ty Wisdom in the top of the seventh.

That’s all that the Governors could do, though, as the Redhawks threw a pair of scoreless innings to close out the game.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will face Eastern Kentucky for its final home Atlantic Sun Conference series of the season, starting on Friday 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.