Clarksville’s Hilltop Supermarket Kicks Off Annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Event May 8th and 9th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is gearing up for one of its most anticipated and mouthwatering traditions as the 2026 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off fires up for another unforgettable weekend of flavor, fun, and fierce competition on May 8th and 9th. Hosted by Hilltop Supermarket, this beloved annual event brings together pitmasters, families, and barbecue lovers to celebrate great food and an even greater legacy.

The cook-off honors Dwayne Byard, a well-known and deeply respected member of the community whose passion for barbecue and dedication to bringing people together continues to inspire this lively gathering. Each year, the aroma of slow-smoked meats fills the air as teams from across the region come to showcase their skills, all while keeping Byard’s spirit alive through camaraderie and competition.

The excitement begins Friday evening with a high-energy kickoff party starting at 5:30pm. The atmosphere quickly comes alive with live music, laughter, and the unmistakable scent of barbecue drifting through the crowd. From 6:00pm to 9:00pm, guests can enjoy family-friendly games, prize giveaways, and plenty of delicious food available for purchase, including freshly prepared ribs and other BBQ favorites.

On Saturday, the real showdown begins as competitors rise early to prepare their entries and light their pits. Throughout the morning, teams carefully craft their dishes, aiming for perfection in categories that include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, and even desserts. The official turn-in times keep the day moving at a brisk pace: chicken entries at 11:00am, ribs at 11:30am, pork at noon, and brisket at 12:30pm.

Behind the scenes, a panel of experienced local judges evaluates each submission based on taste, tenderness, and presentation. As the clock ticks closer to the afternoon, anticipation builds among competitors and spectators alike. The smoky air buzzes with excitement as everyone awaits the final results.

After 2:00pm, the crowd gathers for the much-anticipated awards ceremony, where champions are crowned, and top teams earn bragging rights, cash prizes, and custom trophies. More than just a competition, the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off is a celebration of community, tradition, and the shared love of great barbecue—making it a can’t-miss event for Clarksville in 2026.

Photo Gallery from Last Year’s Event