Beachaven Book Fair Blends Books, Wine, and Live Music for Spring Kickoff Event

Clarksville, TN – Book lovers and wine lovers were united at the Beachaven Book fair in March, where they were invited to enjoy a glass of wine, shop with local vendors, listen to live music, and visit with their favorite local authors.

Colin Issoti played the music, and Sassys food truck served up the food as attendees checked out offerings from Fox Hollow, The Wednesday Box Candle Co., Blue Cheese Printing, Curations by Katie, Blush & Bashful Bookstore, and many others.

Authors at the event included Lindsey Richardson, Hunter Roxie, Ember Johnson, Lorn House, and Andrea Hagan. Johnson, from Huntsville, AL, has been putting out great stories since 2023. She has written several books in the fantasy and paranormal romance genres, including Daughter of Shadows and Ash, Queen of Stars and Wrath, and Princess of Flames and Fate. Her new book arrives in July.

Beachaven events manager Charlsie Lemon said, “I schedule all the vendors. Abby does music and food trucks. We thought today would be a good day for a book fair. It has been a really good turnout so far, and the weather is great, so we’re really happy.

“We have local authors from Clarksville, Nashville, and the surrounding area. We also have local small businesses. This is a kickoff to our music season. In the first part of April, we will begin having music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

The day was filled with music, books, creative slushies, and, as always, Beachaven’s refreshing wines.

Photo Gallery