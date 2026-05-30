Clarksville Obituary: Vincent Vynea Dennis

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Vincent Vynea Dennis passed away on May 19th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital. He was born January 12th, 1962, in Woodlawn, Tennessee, Vince was the eldest of six children.

Vince accepted Christ at an early age and was affiliated with Woodlawn Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. He was educated in the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Schools where he attended Clarksville High School.

Vince never married but had a life partner, Katherine “Kat” Kelly, who preceded him in death.

Vincent was a self-employed mechanic and could take a car apart and put it right back together again. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, motorcycles, and fishing; he was considered a “Jack-of-all-trades”. He was such a hard worker assisting his uncle and cousin harvest their tobacco crops.

In addition to his life partner Kat Vincent was also preceded in death by: mother- Dorothy Dennis Votaw, grandmother- Sybil Dennis, uncle- Nathaniel “Sonny” Dennis, aunt- Sarah Dennis Nicholson and bonus child, Terrance Kelly.

Vince Korn leaves behind to cherish his memory: his siblings, Tony Dennis, Jerry Dennis, Anthony “Pany” (Janie) Williams, Stephanie Dennis Burnett, Chiquita Votaw, uncle- Albert Dennis, aunt, Gracie Dennis, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many more friends. Vincent never had biological children but he was blessed with a fatherly role to bonus children; Erica Kelly, Vincent Kelly, Anthony “AK” Kelly, as well as bonus grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.