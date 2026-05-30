Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Madison Street lane shifts for Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned sewer main line rehabilitation work overnight on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, beginning at 8:00pm at 1513 Madison Street.
Contractors will establish westbound lane shifts to the inside and center lanes of Madison Street between Walnut Hills and Liberty Parkway, and the work zone speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph. Eastbound traffic flow will be unaffected except for left turns from Madison Street through the work zone.
Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone, be alert to traffic signs, utility workers and equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion.
The sewer rehabilitation work is anticipated to finish and the lanes returned to normal traffic patterns by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, June 4th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com