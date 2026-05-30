Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Madison Street lane shifts for Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned sewer main line rehabilitation work overnight on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, beginning at 8:00pm at 1513 Madison Street.

Contractors will establish westbound lane shifts to the inside and center lanes of Madison Street between Walnut Hills and Liberty Parkway, and the work zone speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph. Eastbound traffic flow will be unaffected except for left turns from Madison Street through the work zone.

Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone, be alert to traffic signs, utility workers and equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion.

The sewer rehabilitation work is anticipated to finish and the lanes returned to normal traffic patterns by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, June 4th.