Clarksville Attorney Kevin Kennedy Releases New Book “Kev’s Got You Covered”

Clarksville, TN – Kevin Kennedy has been famous in Clarksville for decades, and in recent years, the local attorney has become internet famous, currently approaching 2,000,000 followers and having gotten more than 400,000,000 views on TikTok.

Now, the man with the famous catchphrase “Kev’s Got You Covered” has just released a new book by the same name. This is Kennedy’s seventh book, and it opens with a simple statement.” This book was written to help anyone who is looking to expand their own personal development or their business’s development. …This book will hopefully give you insight that will help you improve your life and grow your ambitions.”

It’s about drive, achieving personal goals, and creating and utilizing systems that can help anyone become more successful.

Kennedy describes himself as a young man who always wanted to do more. “I knew that as a boy,” Kennedy said. “I had goals once I became a lawyer, I was pursuant, I sought leadership my whole life. I listened to every leadership conference tape, and read every success book. I pursued knowledge and inspiration with a vigor. That was my life.”

He talked about some of the subjects that he focused on in his new book, which includes chapters entitled; Inspiration that Wins, Promoting Positivity, Prepare to Persevere, Building an Ambitious Team, Multiplying Motivation, and Stand Out or Miss Out, to name a few.

The book also has a section of photos that feature Kevin’s work, family, and other passions. There are poems, a section entitled 56 Lessons from Father to Son, and another called Kevinisms. Examples of which: If it can be interpreted against you, it will be, I can do a lot with a little help, Winners never quit, quitters never win, and Progress happens when vision and leadership meet.

At the beginning of each chapter, Kennedy adds a bit of scripture. Chapter 4 is Stand Out or Miss Out, which has the subheading “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” – Romans 12:2

Chapter 4 begins – “I really believe that you’ve got to stand out, or you’re going to miss out. At some point, to really succeed, you are going to have to separate yourself from the crowd.” Kennedy analogizes this using the thought process of a marathon runner, saying. “In a long race, the runners remain in the pack most of the way, but at some point near the end of the race, “the fastest people will break away from the pack, and this extra effort is what will win them the race.” He goes on to say, “We prepare, we plan, and we expect to break out.”

Kennedy says, “This book contains some great and unique formulas that can help you come from nothing and create something. It asks, how do you move when you’ve got nothing. There are creative ideas about how to raise money, build a team of two, and then a team of 20. It asks, how do we get big projects done.

“When I wrote my first book, we had no money. But, where there is a will there is a way. God revealed these formulas to me. I didn’t know how to talk to a millionaire, but God gave me the words. We made a deal and financed that first book. It has gone all over the world.”

Among his earlier books are How to Make Money in the Tennessee Walking Horse Business and Divorce Through the Eyes of a Christian Attorney. The latter has been distributed to 150 law schools around the nation.

The last section of his latest book is called The Ten Steps of Success. It features ten short and sweet mantras to get anyone into the frame of mind that is needed to achieve more. Examples are; #1 Motivate Yourself, and #2 Be a Leader.

Kennedy has been successful in multiple businesses and a law practice. Now, he has established a major social media presence. He pursues his hobbies with great intensity as well. If you ask him where all this drive comes from, he will say, “It all started in the church. That is where I learned to speak, where I memorized the bible, and where I first came to know the power of a verse.

“I was always taught to tithe my money, learn the bible, and be bold in my witness. Those were the premises when I faced heavy challenges. Some Christians said to me ‘you weren’t called to be destroyed, you were called to conquer’. Those words inspired me. I brushed off the negativity and continued on. When I saw heavy debt, more than a normal man could hold, I said, for His glory, let’s continue on.

“I gave it all to the lord. This law firm, everything I do. I never took one penny from TikTok. All the proceeds from that are given to the advancement of Christ. And all my books bear a strong Christian witness.”

Kennedy loves a challenge and is always willing to defy the odds. “All the times I’ve been told I can’t do something, I say, you’re right, I can’t, but He can.” He then points to God.

“Rhonda and I have been married 47 years,” Kennedy continued. “The deal is, no man can move two mountains. We met at APSU. We got the Spirit of APSU Award together, and APSU Outstanding Alumni. She became TN Principal of the Year, and Middle TN’s Administrator of the Year.

“We have two sons who became doctors, one in dentistry and one in oncology. Our daughter was a pageant winner and a banker. We have nine grandchildren. We are blessed. There was never a Sunday that we weren’t in church, or a day we didn’t read the bible. We prayed for wisdom, protection, His favor, and good health. My brother always says God has been good to us.”

Kennedy says this book is a benchmark of his life. “I wanted to get it done, but we had to fight to make it happen. Many people worked on it, putting their heart and soul into it. It’s like building a church; someone has to have the vision, where there is no vision, the people perish.

“I believe that with the lifetime of formulas in this book, if we were standing here broke, today. We could read these books I’ve written, apply them in our lives, and we wouldn’t be broke in a year.“God gave me that catch phrase. I was on the campus of Harvard, thinking what these guys would say about this Tennessee hillbilly lawyer, and then I heard ‘There’s Kev. Kev’s got you covered, can we get a picture with you’. And I always say. have you got a camera? Kev’s Got You Covered!!