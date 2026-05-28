Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 28th – June 1st, 2026

Clarksville, TN– Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a warm and unsettled stretch of weather heading into the weekend, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms mixed with periods of sunshine.

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, hovering near the 80-degree mark through early next week, while overnight lows settle comfortably in the low-to-mid 60s. Morning fog could also create visibility concerns during portions of the forecast period.

Clouds and patchy fog will greet many commuters across Clarksville-Montgomery County early Thursday before conditions gradually improve later in the morning. By the afternoon hours, a slight chance of showers will develop, with scattered thunderstorms becoming more possible after 1:00pm. Temperatures are expected to climb to around 83 degrees under partly sunny skies, while light east-northeast winds near 5 mph will keep conditions relatively calm.

Conditions will remain mostly cloudy Thursday night as temperatures fall to around 65 degrees. Light east-northeast winds around 5 mph will continue overnight, creating a mild and quiet evening across the area.

Cloud cover will increase throughout Friday as another round of unsettled weather approaches the region. Spotty showers are expected during the day, with thunderstorms becoming more likely late in the afternoon after 4:00pm. Afternoon highs will top out near 79 degrees, while east winds around 5 mph persist. Rain chances increase to 50 percent heading into the evening hours.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may linger Friday night before transitioning into patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead as overnight temperatures dip to around 63 degrees. Winds will gradually become calm during the evening, helping create damp and muggy conditions overnight.

Another warm and humid pattern settles into the area Saturday, with patchy morning fog possible before skies partially clear. Shower chances will return during the afternoon, and isolated thunderstorms could develop after 1:00pm. High temperatures are forecast to reach near 80 degrees with light northeast winds developing later in the day.

Only a slight chance of showers is expected Saturday night, mainly after 1:00am, while skies become partly cloudy across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Overnight temperatures will cool to around 61 degrees as winds become calm during the evening hours.

Sunshine returns for much of Sunday, although a small 20 percent chance of isolated showers remains in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees with light east-northeast winds around 5 mph providing a pleasant finish to the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies continue Sunday night with another slight chance of a passing shower. Overnight lows will settle near 61 degrees as calm conditions return across the area.

Dryer and warmer weather begins to build back into the region Monday, though a slight chance of afternoon showers remains possible after 1:00pm. Mostly sunny skies are expected to help temperatures climb to around 81 degrees.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night with temperatures cooling to around 60 degrees, bringing a calm and comfortable end to the extended forecast period.

Residents should remain alert for changing weather conditions each afternoon and evening, especially during periods when thunderstorms develop. While widespread severe weather is not currently expected, brief downpours, lightning, and localized fog could impact travel at times through the weekend and into early next week.