Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 7th – 11th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect several days of pleasant spring weather before rain and thunderstorm chances move into the area late this weekend. Sunshine and warming temperatures will dominate much of the forecast, with highs climbing into the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday before cooler air returns early next week.

Conditions on Thursday will improve throughout the day as early clouds gradually give way to sunshine across the region. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach near 66 degrees with a light north-northwest breeze helping keep conditions comfortable.

Skies during Thursday night will remain mostly clear with calm winds settling into the area. Overnight temperatures will cool to around 44 degrees, creating a crisp and quiet evening across Montgomery County.

Bright sunshine returns Friday as temperatures warm significantly into the mid-70s. Southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph will help bring in milder air, making for an ideal afternoon for outdoor activities.

Clouds will begin increasing Friday night, and a slight chance of showers develops after 1:00am. Temperatures will stay mild with lows around 56 degrees as light south-southwest winds continue.

Another warm day is expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs nearing 79 degrees. Light west-southwest winds will keep conditions pleasant through much of the day.

Rain chances begin to creep back into the forecast Saturday night as scattered showers become possible after 1:00am. Skies will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows around 58 degrees and light winds.

More active weather arrives Sunday as showers and thunderstorms become increasingly likely during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb near 78 degrees before a cold front pushes through the area, shifting winds from the south to the west. The chance of rain stands at 80 percent, and some storms could bring periods of heavy rainfall.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms remain possible Sunday night before tapering off after midnight. Cooler and drier air will move into Clarksville-Montgomery County with lows falling to around 52 degrees and north winds increasing slightly.

Sunshine makes a strong return Monday as the new workweek begins with much calmer weather conditions. Afternoon highs will reach near 71 degrees, offering a refreshing change following the weekend storms.

Clear skies continue Monday night with temperatures dipping to around 48 degrees, closing out the forecast period with cool and tranquil conditions.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can look forward to several beautiful spring days before keeping an eye on potential thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Cooler, dry weather is expected to return quickly afterward, setting up a pleasant start to next week.