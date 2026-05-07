65.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 7, 2026
HomeNewsFort CampbellBlanchfield Army Community Hospital Earns Top Leapfrog Grade for Patient Safety and...
Fort Campbell

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Earns Top Leapfrog Grade for Patient Safety and Care

15 military hospitals receive highest Leapfrog grade for safe, high-quality care

News Staff
By News Staff
Defense Health Agency Media Advisory

Defense Health AgencyFalls Church, VA – The Defense Health Agency announced today that 15 military hospitals received an “A” www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/your-hospitals-safety-grade/about-the-grade for Spring 2026, with three hospitals earning consecutive “A” grades for the past five Safety Grade cycles. These high grades demonstrate DHA’s commitment to continuous improvement in providing high-quality care to its patients.

DHA leads federal healthcare systems in adopting the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, setting a standard for transparency in patient care. This program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level.Awarded semiannually, these grades evaluate 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety and make it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local healthcare facilities.

“I am extremely proud of all of the military hospitals that have received an “A” grade this spring,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s deputy assistant director for medical affairs and chief medical officer.“The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade programallows us to evaluate the healthcare and services at our military hospitals and clinics, ensuring we are continuing to provide optimal care to our patients.”

The 15 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Spring 2026 are:

  • Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center
  • Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
  • Brooke Army Medical Center
  • Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
  • Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
  • Keesler Medical Center
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
  • Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center
  • Naval Hospital Jacksonville
  • Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
  • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
  • U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa
  • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
  • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
  • Womack Army Medical Center

In spring 2026, three military hospitals and clinics also distinguished themselves by earning consecutive “A” grades for five Safety Grade cycles:

  • Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
  • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
  • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/about-our-movement/about-the-leapfrog-group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in healthcare. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

Visit DHA News to read more about this announcement.

Media with additional questions should contact mailto:dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.

About the Defense Health Agency

The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families.

The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

Previous article
Clarksville Home Show Debuts at F&M Bank Arena with Free Admission October 3rd-4th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information