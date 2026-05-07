Clarksville Home Show Debuts at F&M Bank Arena with Free Admission October 3rd-4th

Clarksville, TN – Homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and design lovers are invited to experience the all-new Clarksville Home Show, taking place Saturday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at F&M Bank Arena.

This exciting two-day event will showcase everything for inside and outside the home—from kitchens, baths, windows, and doors to pools, spas, solar solutions, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with top local and regional contractors, discover the latest home improvement trends, and gather inspiration for their next project.

A highlight of the weekend includes live cooking seminars led by Warren Caterson, offering engaging demonstrations and culinary tips throughout both days of the show.

Event Details

Dates: Saturday, October 3rd (10:00am – 5:00pm) & Sunday, October 4th (10:00am – 4:00pm)

Location: F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, TN

Admission: FREE all weekend

Whether you’re planning a renovation, building from the ground up, or simply looking for fresh ideas, the Clarksville Home Show is your one-stop destination for all things home.

For more information or exhibitor opportunities, call 407.273.7469 or visit Clarksville Home Show.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main St, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com