Clarksville Obituary: Dominic Sean Yarbough

Clarksville, TN – Dominic Sean Yarbough, born and peacefully taken on April 30th, 2026. Dominic came into this world and into the arms of Jesus on the very day of his birth, a child whose presence has left an indelible mark on those who loved him.

Though Dominic’s time with us was fleeting, his memory is cherished deeply by his devoted Mommy and Daddy, Arissa and Denzel Yarbough. Their love for him transcends the bounds of time and circumstance, and they hold his spirit close in their hearts amid their grief.

Dominic’s life, serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate beauty of existence and the lasting impact of love. He is now embraced by eternal peace and rest, cradled forever in the gentle arms of Jesus.