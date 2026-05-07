Clarksville Obituary: Dominic Sean Yarbough

Clarksville, TN – Dominic Sean Yarbough, born and peacefully taken on April 30th, 2026. Dominic came into this world and into the arms of Jesus on the very day of his birth, a child whose presence has left an indelible mark on those who loved him.
Though Dominic’s time with us was fleeting, his memory is cherished deeply by his devoted Mommy and Daddy, Arissa and Denzel Yarbough. Their love for him transcends the bounds of time and circumstance, and they hold his spirit close in their hearts amid their grief.
Dominic’s life, serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate beauty of existence and the lasting impact of love. He is now embraced by eternal peace and rest, cradled forever in the gentle arms of Jesus.
About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than 30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!
We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.
We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.
For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com