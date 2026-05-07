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APSU College of Business Recognized Among Top TVA Investment Challenge Schools

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University finance students and Dr. Mike Phillips present Dean Mickey Hepner with their performance award from the TVA’s Investment Challenge Program. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University finance students and Dr. Mike Phillips present Dean Mickey Hepner with their performance award from the TVA’s Investment Challenge Program. (Contributed photo)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNThe Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has recognized Austin Peay State University (APSU) as one of 15 top-performing schools for its Investment Challenge Program (ICP), and the university’s College of Business continued a longstanding streak of outpacing the S&P 500.

APSU students received a TVA performance award after April presentations in Nashville, with a 20.53% return compared to the S&P 500’s 17.88% in fiscal year 2025.

Participating students included:

  • Mitchell Welborn
  • Jackson Head
  • Davin Garinger
  • Shermya Dover-John
  • Marin Brown
  • Nate Weyland
  • Cordell Holliday

Since joining the program, APSU has earned $136,540 in cash awards and outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark in every measured period since the portfolio’s inception in 1998. This success demonstrates the consistent quality of Dr. Mike Phillips’ investment course, which prepares students to apply professional investment analysis and portfolio management skills to real capital.

“Attending the annual conference alongside 26 universities allows them to benchmark their abilities, engage with peers, and interact directly with senior finance executives,” Phillips said.

Austin Peay State University’s team for the most recent TVA Investment Challenge Program, from left: Davin Garinger, Nate Weyland, Marin Brown, Shermya Dover-John, Mitchell Welborn, Jackson Head, Cordell Holliday. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University’s team for the most recent TVA Investment Challenge Program, from left: Davin Garinger, Nate Weyland, Marin Brown, Shermya Dover-John, Mitchell Welborn, Jackson Head, Cordell Holliday. (Contributed photo)

Lesley Rodriguez, master instructor of accounting, accompanied the team during presentations and was particularly impressed by their hard work, knowledge, and professionalism.

“It was rewarding to watch them collaborate, think critically, and grow more confident in their decision-making abilities,” she said. “They delivered an exceptional presentation on their portfolio’s performance, clearly and confidently explaining to peers from other universities the reasoning behind their investment decisions, including why they chose to buy or sell specific stocks.”

Austin Peay State University students present their portfolio during the TVA Investment Challenge Program. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University students present their portfolio during the TVA Investment Challenge Program. (Contributed photo)

Weyland and Head said the conference and engagement opportunities expanded their perspective of the finance industry, as TVA professionals shared valuable lessons and advice for navigating the professional world.

For Garinger, learning directly from TVA professionals about their investment strategies and market forecasting methods added an extra dimension to the experience.

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“The impact on their growth—both in skill and perspective—is truly immeasurable,” Phillips said. “Experiences like this take learning beyond the classroom, building confidence and helping students see what is possible in their future careers.”

For more on TVA’s Investment Challenge and the 2025 results, visit tva.com/investment-challenge.

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