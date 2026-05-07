APSU College of Business Recognized Among Top TVA Investment Challenge Schools

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has recognized Austin Peay State University (APSU) as one of 15 top-performing schools for its Investment Challenge Program (ICP), and the university’s College of Business continued a longstanding streak of outpacing the S&P 500.

APSU students received a TVA performance award after April presentations in Nashville, with a 20.53% return compared to the S&P 500’s 17.88% in fiscal year 2025.

Participating students included:

Mitchell Welborn

Jackson Head

Davin Garinger

Shermya Dover-John

Marin Brown

Nate Weyland

Cordell Holliday

Since joining the program, APSU has earned $136,540 in cash awards and outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark in every measured period since the portfolio’s inception in 1998. This success demonstrates the consistent quality of Dr. Mike Phillips’ investment course, which prepares students to apply professional investment analysis and portfolio management skills to real capital.

“Attending the annual conference alongside 26 universities allows them to benchmark their abilities, engage with peers, and interact directly with senior finance executives,” Phillips said.

Lesley Rodriguez, master instructor of accounting, accompanied the team during presentations and was particularly impressed by their hard work, knowledge, and professionalism.

“It was rewarding to watch them collaborate, think critically, and grow more confident in their decision-making abilities,” she said. “They delivered an exceptional presentation on their portfolio’s performance, clearly and confidently explaining to peers from other universities the reasoning behind their investment decisions, including why they chose to buy or sell specific stocks.”

Weyland and Head said the conference and engagement opportunities expanded their perspective of the finance industry, as TVA professionals shared valuable lessons and advice for navigating the professional world.

For Garinger, learning directly from TVA professionals about their investment strategies and market forecasting methods added an extra dimension to the experience.

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“The impact on their growth—both in skill and perspective—is truly immeasurable,” Phillips said. “Experiences like this take learning beyond the classroom, building confidence and helping students see what is possible in their future careers.”

For more on TVA’s Investment Challenge and the 2025 results, visit tva.com/investment-challenge.