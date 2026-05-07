Clarksville Obituary: Bettie Isabelle Finley

Clarksville, TN – Bettie Isabelle Finley, 85 of Clarksville, TN passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 4th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Pastor Yolanda Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation for the public will begin at 9:00am Wednesday, the family receiving hours will start at 10:15am and continue until the hour of the service.

Bettie was born on February 7th, 1941, in Rocky Mount, NC; daughter of the late Henry and Rosa Perry Richardson. Bettie was a devoted wife to her late husband of 50 years, Willie Finley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her parents and husband Willie; Bettie was greeted in heaven by her sons; Joshua Finley, Marcus Harris-Finley and grandson Kevin Finley

Bettie will always be loved and missed by children Arnold Finley, Yuricka (Antonio) Rice, and Nikia Finley; daughter-in-law, Margaret Harris-Finley; grandchildren Phillip, Jacquin, Neko, and Marcus Jr.; great grandchildren JaLeyah, Gabrielle, Joshua, FaRao and Meccah; sister, Rose Williams and a host of loving family.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 931.647.3371.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com