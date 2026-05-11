APSU Army ROTC Celebrates Commissioning of Its 1,000th Officer

Clarksville, TN – In January 1971, when Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced plans to establish a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, then-President Joe Morgan described the approval from the U.S. Army as a “substantial addition” to the university.

More than five decades later, that addition reached a historic milestone.

On Friday evening, APSU commissioned its 1,000th Army officer during a ceremony honoring the newest class of graduates from the Governors Guard Battalion.

The identity of the 1,000th commissionee remained a surprise until the moment each cadet received a numbered commemorative coin following the ceremony’s traditional pinning and first salute. Cadet Christopher Martin, who commissioned into the U.S. Army’s logistics branch, learned in real time that he had become the 1,000th officer in program history.

“This milestone represents generations of Austin Peay State University students who answered the call to serve,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Manor, professor of military science at APSU. “For more than 50 years, the Governors Guard has developed leaders of character for the Army and for our communities. Reaching 1,000 commissioned officers is a reflection of the excellence, sacrifice and commitment that define this program.”

Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and commissioned as an active-duty officer after previously serving as a military police staff sergeant through the Army’s Green to Gold Active Duty Option Program.

He was pinned during the ceremony by his grandfather, John Huffman, a U.S. Army veteran, alongside APSU ROTC instructor Capt. Randy Miller. Huffman also delivered Martin’s first salute as a commissioned officer.

Martin attended the ceremony with his wife, Barbara, and their son, Benjamin.

Following the ceremony, Martin described the moment as both emotional and relieving after balancing military service, academics and family life throughout the program.

“It was a long two years, but there were a lot of good times in this program,” Martin said. “Everybody thinks about commissioning and what comes next, but one of the biggest things I learned here was not to live in yesterday or stress about next week. Just take today as it is.”

University leaders said the moment reflects not only the strength of APSU’s ROTC program, but also the deep military ties between the university and the Clarksville-Fort Campbell community.

“This achievement belongs to an entire community that believes in service and leadership,” said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “For decades, Austin Peay has served as a pathway for soldiers, veterans and military families pursuing education and purpose beyond themselves. Commissioning our 1,000th officer is both a proud milestone and a reminder of the responsibility we carry moving forward.”

About APSU ROTC

Austin Peay State University’s ROTC battalion, the Governors Guard, is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Award, recognizing it as one of the top ROTC battalions in the nation. Part of the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the program prepares students for service and leadership in the U.S. Army while offering unmatched opportunities to build character, discipline and resilience.