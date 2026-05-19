APSU Graduate Daniela Díaz Campos Lands Career With Big Four Accounting Firm

Clarksville, TN – Last year, Daniela Díaz Campos shared a heartfelt testimony about moving to the United States at 16, navigating a new world and a new language.

Now, she’s graduating from Austin Peay State University (APSU) and stepping into a new role at a Big Four accounting firm, and along with her, proof that persistence and people can change lives.

Planting the Seed

A 16-year-old Díaz Campos boards a plane from Cuba to the United States, her grandmother smiling nearby. To unassuming strangers, it may look like a typical airport goodbye, one that says, “see you tomorrow.” They share a firm smile and time stands still; a silent understanding settles between them.

There will be no return flight.

She can’t be sure when she will see her grandmother again. If she hugs her, it could tip off authorities that she is not planning to return, and her family could be barred from leaving Cuba.

This is the heart-wrenching reality that Díaz Campos holds in the balance—family and future. She wears it like a badge of honor as she plants the seeds of dreams that her family in Cuba can never grow.

People-first mentality

She didn’t know then that her discomfort would forge her greatest strength. The move forced her to adopt a perspective beyond her years.

“I guess going through all those things when you’re so young makes you realize the most important thing in the world is not an exam,” Díaz Campos said. “I had already experienced bigger pains and hardships.”

Putting people first never meant easing up. Watching her grandfather work 12-hour days at a factory without getting ahead instilled a relentless work ethic. So she spent hours before and after school learning English, followed by countless more hours perfecting it with a translator, finishing assignments that took her twice as long because of the language barrier.

“My grandpa was working at a factory for 12 hours a day,” she said. “I was in high school, so that was my duty in my family. I had to do the absolute best I had with that and try to get something huge out of it that could hopefully help them in the future.”

Empowering purpose at APSU

Coming from a family of accountants, it made sense that Díaz Campos would gravitate toward the same path when she arrived at APSU.

“I wanted to learn it all,” she said. “I thought I had to be perfect. I guess it was because of the scarcity we experienced in Cuba. Money is always a problem, but if you learn how to handle that, then it’s not a problem anymore.”

Accounting, though, wasn’t the actual destination.

“It was always just a means to get to my goals. I knew I had to have that guarantee, so that I could focus on the rest of the things that are actually important, my family and helping others.”

What she didn’t expect was the relationships she developed on campus that would contribute to her success. The first person she met was her academic adviser, Margaret Douglas.

“We sat down for like an hour and a half going through my four-year plan because I was so nervous and scared,” Díaz Campos said. “Her dedication and the time that she took with me to make sure I was going to be okay—that’s what made me stay here just to meet more people like her. What got me through these four years were my peers, my mentors and the opportunities they helped open.”

From then on, she chased every opportunity she could find, striking up conversations with anyone who would listen.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, but I wanted to do everything because I wanted to learn everything that I was missing, so it was chaotic. My formula was to be open, engaging, energetic and interested in getting to know the humans around me, and it was more about relationships and connections with those people. Yes, it was important to show up on time for my classes, but there’s so much more to it.”

If opportunities didn’t present themselves, she asked for them with the help of others, like career coach Dave Dessauer. He let her join a networking event as a freshman, so she showed up early and stayed late, helping however she could.

Dessauer didn’t just open a door; he co-created opportunities like the Explore program that helped other first-year students access professional development opportunities, building hands-on mentorship and structured engagement.

“My takeaway was to be the first in and the last to leave. It gave me so many opportunities to get to know people. That’s when I met Cockrell, who would be my accounting professor for my upper-level coursework. She was like, ‘We’re gonna get you a good internship, you’ll see.’ I ended up completing five.”

Those early experiences showed her that relationships and accountability would take her farther than perfection alone.

“I knew the more time I put in, the more confident I’d become,” she said. “I was already comfortable being uncomfortable because I didn’t speak the language. So the more I could put myself in uncomfortable situations, the more I’d learn the things I didn’t know yet.”

Faculty mentors like Stephanie Bilderback helped her turn that mindset into impact—coaching her presentation skills and connecting her across the college.

“When I met her, it felt like the last piece of my adaptation process finally clicked and opened new doors. She made me feel like part of the campus family.”

Eager to give back, she looked for ways to leave every space better than she found it.

“If I was going to be a part of something, then I was going to support the people that were supporting me and others.”

As her circle grew, she and Student Success Coordinator Matthew Kilpatrick worked together to grow the student organization Business Govs Serve to do just that—give back to others, leaving every space stronger while inspiring others to join their cause.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for business students to give back, to make something meaningful for others, to think about other people as well, not just about themselves.”

Their efforts earned Business Govs Serve the “Best Program” award from APSU’s division of Student Affairs this year for coordinating a food drive that collected 300 bags of food for Fuel for Kids, a nonprofit that provides food items to students who may rely on the school system as their primary source of food.

Practice makes perfect, but that’s not the point

It also caught the attention of APSU alumnus Larry Carroll (’76), who contributed a gift to the organization, helping ensure its momentum continues. Díaz Campos initially connected with Carroll through Govs Fund, APSU’s student-managed investment fund.“It meant the world to me. The organization was created with heart, and the people behind it work with emotion, and I think that is what people saw in our work. I think Larry also saw that the potential for it to grow into something that could make other people feel the same, and hopefully that happens—I will make sure it happens.”

Her obsession with learning, connecting and perfection spilled over into every area of her life. She maximized her time —maintained a 4.0 GPA, took on multiple internships, volunteered, served as a peer leader, published research twice, assisted with tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and led multiple student organizations.

Eventually, the pressure of a packed schedule cost her the 4.0.

“I thought I would die if I lost it,” she said. “I ended up losing it, but by the end of the semester, it was okay because everything I poured myself into paid off, not just for me but for others. Business Govs SERVE had our biggest semester yet, hosting numerous events that gave back to our community. I was so in love with what I was learning that it became more important to truly learn than to be perfect.”

She learned what she needed to launch a successful career while finding the language for who she was: a connector who sees the people behind the projects, a momentum generator, a creator of leaders.

Advice on what matters

Díaz Campos walks the APSU commencement stage with an offer to join EY, dozens of accolades on her resume, and the reward of the dream she planted many years ago.

Her remaining advice is simple: focus less on perfection and more on building a growth mindset.

“I’ve learned that what happens to you is not the problem; it is how you respond to it, reset and start again,” she said. “The quicker you can do that, the quicker you’ll rebound.”

She also cautions against comparison.

APSU Student Profile:

“If there are people ahead of you getting what you want, that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve it. You may just be next in line. And when it’s your time, don’t let others tell you that you don’t deserve it. The only thing you can ever truly control is your mind. Train it. Choose what you let in and what you push out. Focus on what matters: growth, purpose, people.”Díaz Campos’ story reminds us that the highlight reel often misses the tough moments that make success possible. When perfection threatened to unravel her dreams, she found the lesson in the work.“There’s growth in every experience,” she said. “Every day, choose the better version of yourself. Decide, commit, and become it. And when in doubt, keep swimming.”

Name: Daniela Diaz Campos

Major: Accounting and Finance double major

Campus involvement:

President – Business Govs SERVE and Phi Kappa Phi

Treasurer – APSU Accounting Society

Member/other – Larry W. Carroll Govs Fund, EXPLORE program leader, APSU Banking on Govs program, College of Business Ambassador, Peer Leader, Study abroad social media ambassador, Latino Community Resource Center executive board, Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and published two research projects with APSU faculty.

Connect with Daniela: LinkedIn

About the APSU College of Business

The Austin Peay State University College of Business is an AACSB-accredited, teaching-focused business school committed to student success while serving the Clarksville and Nashville metropolitan areas. We strive to push students beyond the textbook and help them explore their passions in order to empower our graduates to compete in a global economy.

Editors Note: This story is part of a series celebrating Austin Peay State University’s College of Business earning AACSB accreditation — a distinction held by fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide. Throughout the summer of 2026, we are sharing the stories of the students, alumni, and faculty whose talent, dedication, and pursuit of excellence helped make this milestone possible. Read the full announcement here: https://www.apsu.edu/news/apsu-college-of-business-aacsb-accreditation.php.