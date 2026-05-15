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Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series Returns to Downtown Commons for 2026 Season

News Staff
By News Staff
Downtown @ Sundown concert series
Downtown @ Sundown concert series

Downtown @Sundown Concert Series at Downtown Commons.Montgomery County, TN – The Downtown @ Sundown concert series is back for 2026, bringing an exciting lineup of live music and high-energy performances to Downtown Commons on select Friday nights from May through October. 

This free, annual, family-friendly event offers great entertainment, a wide variety of local food trucks lining Main Street, and beverages available for purchase, including beer. 

All concerts begin at 7:00pm, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a comfortable evening under the stars. Please note pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, and outside alcohol are not permitted. 

2026 Lineup: 

  • May 1th5 – Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute) 
  • June 5th – Guardians of the Jukebox (80’s Tribute) 
  • June 12th – Ace Party Band (Top 40’s Variety – Returning Favorite) 
  • July 3rd – Nashville Yacht Club (70’s and 80’s Tribute)  
  • July 17th – Kid Kentucky (Kid Rock Tribute) 
  • August 7th – Neon 90’s (90’s Country) 
  • August 21st – The Eagles Project (The Eagles Tribute – Returning Favorite) 
  • September 4th – Noise Pollution (ACDC Tribute) 
  • September 18th – Pandora’s Box (Aerosmith Tribute) 
  • October 2nd – Rubik’s Groove (80’s, 90’s, 00’s Party Band) 

The Downtown @ Sundown concert series is proudly presented by TriStar Beverage of Clarksville. 

Join us for unforgettable Friday nights filled with music, food, and fun at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street, a vibrant public space located in the heart of Clarksville. Operated by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, this outdoor venue serves as a hub for free events, live entertainment, and community gatherings year-round. 

For more information, visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/parks. 

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