Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series Returns to Downtown Commons for 2026 Season

Montgomery County, TN – The Downtown @ Sundown concert series is back for 2026, bringing an exciting lineup of live music and high-energy performances to Downtown Commons on select Friday nights from May through October.

This free, annual, family-friendly event offers great entertainment, a wide variety of local food trucks lining Main Street, and beverages available for purchase, including beer.

All concerts begin at 7:00pm, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a comfortable evening under the stars. Please note pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, and outside alcohol are not permitted.

2026 Lineup:

May 1th5 – Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute)

(Michael Jackson Tribute) June 5th – Guardians of the Jukebox (80’s Tribute)

(80’s Tribute) June 12th – Ace Party Band (Top 40’s Variety – Returning Favorite)

(Top 40’s Variety – Returning Favorite) July 3rd – Nashville Yacht Club (70’s and 80’s Tribute)

(70’s and 80’s Tribute) July 17th – Kid Kentucky (Kid Rock Tribute)

(Kid Rock Tribute) August 7th – Neon 90’s (90’s Country)

(90’s Country) August 21st – The Eagles Project (The Eagles Tribute – Returning Favorite)

(The Eagles Tribute – Returning Favorite) September 4th – Noise Pollution (ACDC Tribute)

(ACDC Tribute) September 18th – Pandora’s Box (Aerosmith Tribute)

(Aerosmith Tribute) October 2nd – Rubik’s Groove (80’s, 90’s, 00’s Party Band)

The Downtown @ Sundown concert series is proudly presented by TriStar Beverage of Clarksville.

Join us for unforgettable Friday nights filled with music, food, and fun at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street, a vibrant public space located in the heart of Clarksville. Operated by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, this outdoor venue serves as a hub for free events, live entertainment, and community gatherings year-round.

For more information, visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/parks.