AJ Crowder Graduates from Austin Peay State University After Four Years as Beloved Governors Mascot

Clarksville, TN – Commencement is a big day for every graduate. AJ Crowder is used to big stages. For four years, he has worked inside packed arenas and stadiums, creating moments that stick with people on the drive home. This spring, the man behind the Gov steps into the spotlight as himself and hangs up the top hat.

Crowder graduates this spring with a bachelor’s degree in communication media with a focus in sports communication, closing a chapter that began when he became Austin Peay State University’s first scholarship mascot four years ago. He arrived in 2022 from Greenbrier, better known then as Bobby the Bobcat, calling Austin Peay State University (APSU) his “book of empty pages.”

He wrote his story by making the Gov larger than life and by learning, in the classroom and on the field, how to tell the university’s story well. His final project traced the pop-culture inspirations behind the Gov, from costumes and dances to the “showstopper” pose, tying sports communication concepts directly to what fans see on game day.

“The lessons that I’ve learned in the classroom, in the costume, and just as a human here at Austin Peay State University are some of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned in my life,” Crowder reflects.

Over four seasons, Crowder helped redefine game-day energy at Austin Peay State University, leading a refreshed look for the Gov midway through his tenure, crafting skits rooted in campus and Clarksville culture, and taking the character into some of college sports’ biggest venues at the University of Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisville. If they remembered the Gov, that was a win in his book.

He competed at collegiate mascot nationals each year, finishing second as a freshman and winning a national championship as a sophomore, the first in APSU history. His final nationals routine was part reflection, part thank-you note, an homage to his four years at APSU that ended with the high school dance that first put him on the path to becoming the Governor. He had already reached the top, and now he wanted people to remember the name. The last 10 seconds went viral on TikTok, prompting a flood of comments asking, “Who are the Governors?”

But the journey was not without rough patches. Three weeks after he won the 2024 title, his grandmother died. He almost walked away from the suit. Instead, he carried her initials on his wrist under the costume for every game and appearance. “When you can turn one of your lowest points into one of your biggest motivations, that’s how you overcome,” he said. The lesson became part of the job: show up, be present, turn love into fuel.

Beyond the Gov, Crowder broadened his professional toolkit with an internship at Nashville Soccer Club, working directly with the NSC mascot, Tempo, on professional mascot development, writing skits and building social media campaigns. Across his college career, he stepped into eight different mascots, adapting to new voices, fan bases and environments while keeping the same core approach: joy first, people first.

Ask Crowder what he hopes people remember and he does not list medals. He remembers a toddler in a living room pounding a toy and chanting “Let’s Go Peay” because she wanted to act like the Gov. He remembers staying for photos when he was drenched and tired because it mattered to a family.

He remembers young kids who met their first mascot through Austin Peay State University and, because it went well, were braver with the Easter Bunny and Santa. “I hope they remember the love and unity,” he said. “The small moments, one high five, one positive interaction, that can turn someone’s day.”

To whoever wears the top hat next, his guidance is simple and sturdy: Be yourself, represent Austin Peay State University the best you can, and do not let expectations bury your passion. Protect your academics and mental health; it is OK to say no to a last-minute request if it costs you more than it gives. The bar is higher than it was, he admits, but the job is not to outdo yesterday, it is to make the right moments today.Crowder is sending reels and resumes from coast to coast, looking for mascot and mascot-manager roles in the pros. His sports communication degree will travel with him and he hopes to bring that same mix of showmanship and storytelling that he had at APSU. “Wherever I’m needed, I’ll go,” he said. “I can’t wait to raise the bar and take on what’s next.”He has a parting message for the place that shaped him. “If you’re part of this wonderful university or this outstanding community in Clarksville, keep spreading that love,” Crowder said. “Go the extra mile and make a positive impact. It only takes one handshake, one high five, one positive interaction, to turn somebody’s day around for the better.”