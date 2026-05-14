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Clarksville Obituary: Anna Lois Louise Berry

March 6th, 1945 - May 9th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Anna Lois Louise Berry
Anna Lois Louise Berry

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Anna Lois Louise Berry, age 81, of Dover, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, at her residence.

Anna was born on March 6th, 1945, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Thomas Elmer Andrews and Bertie Evelyn Carter. She is also preceded in death by her sister Sara Sills.

Anna is survived by her loving husband, Paul “Bud” Leon Berry; daughter, Kimberley Ann Berry; brother, Thomas “Tommy” (Jennifer) Andrews II; sister, Mary Emma Barnes; and grandson, Noah Andrew Hoosier.

Anna was a cosmetologist for 45 years. She was the owner of Paul’s Beauty Salon.

Anna loved flowers, arts and crafts, she also loved to bake and cook. She loved the beach and above all she loved her family especially her grandson Noah, who she would watch anime and play video games with.

A private memorial service for Anna will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Anna, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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