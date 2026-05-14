Clarksville Obituary: Anna Lois Louise Berry

Clarksville, TN – Anna Lois Louise Berry, age 81, of Dover, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, at her residence.

Anna was born on March 6th, 1945, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Thomas Elmer Andrews and Bertie Evelyn Carter. She is also preceded in death by her sister Sara Sills.

Anna is survived by her loving husband, Paul “Bud” Leon Berry; daughter, Kimberley Ann Berry; brother, Thomas “Tommy” (Jennifer) Andrews II; sister, Mary Emma Barnes; and grandson, Noah Andrew Hoosier.

Anna was a cosmetologist for 45 years. She was the owner of Paul’s Beauty Salon.

Anna loved flowers, arts and crafts, she also loved to bake and cook. She loved the beach and above all she loved her family especially her grandson Noah, who she would watch anime and play video games with.

A private memorial service for Anna will be held at a later date.