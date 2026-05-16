Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Standouts Receive Academic All-District Honors

Greenwood, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis student-athletes Sophia Baranov, Luca Bohlen, Pauline Bruns, and Elena Thiel were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Tennis team, Tuesday.

A senior from Almaty, Kazahstan, Baranov has a 3.56 GPA and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Baranov combined for 16 wins during her senior season, while her seven doubles wins ranked second on the team. She also earned five wins while exclusively playing from the No. 1 singles position during the spring.

A senior from Berlin, Germany, Bohlen is graduated with a 3.93 GPA and a bachelor’s degree in business. Bohlen combined for 22 wins during the 2025-26 seasons, including 15 during the spring season. She went 9-6 in singles while primarily playing the No. 3 position and earned six wins in doubles play in 2026.

A junior from Gilserberg, Germany, Bruns posted 4.0 GPA, pursuing an undergraduate degree in business. Bruns earned 14 wins last season, which featured a 7-3 singles record from the No. 5 position.

A junior from Hamburg, Germany, Thiel posted a 3.94 GPA working towards a bachelor’s degree in business. Thiel combined for a 16-9 record during her sophomore season, which featured a 9-2 singles record during the spring.

All four Governors were also named to the All-ASUN Team, April 13th. To qualify for the CSC Academic All-District Team, an athlete must be above a 3.5, and have participated in 75% of contests.

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.