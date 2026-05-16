Clarksville Obituary: Charles “Bud” Kent Jr

Clarksville, TN – Charles F. “Bud” Kent Jr., age 81, of Erin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on August 4th, 1944, Bud was a lifelong resident of Erin and a man whose kindness, craftsmanship, faith, and devotion to family left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

Bud was married to the love of his life, Deborah Kaye Kent, for 62 wonderful years. Together they build a life centered around faith, family, hard work, and unconditional love. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and cherished great-grandfather.

He was the proud father of James Earl Kent and the late Charles Richard “Richie” Kent, whom he loved dearly and carried in his heart always.

Bud was a proud and cherished grandfather to Brittany Nichole Kent White (Heath), Tyler Leon Kent (Summer), and Jami Lynn Kent. His greatest joy in life was being “Papaw”; and his love for his great-grandchildren, Addison White, Ellslee White, Forrest White, Asher, Nova, and Gabriel were beautiful. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the light of his life, and there was nothing he would not do to make them smile. To them, he was more than a grandfather- he was their biggest supporter, protector, teacher, and best friend.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Charles Richard “Richie” Kent; his mother, Thelma Goins; his father, Charles Francis Kent, Sr.; his brothers, James Thomas Kent and John Edward Kent; and his sisters, Mary Kent Adams, Clara Kent Mobley, and Juanita Kent Gray.

Bud proudly served in the Unites States National Guard after leaving school and spent most of his life in the trades and ended up working in construction, dedicating more than 30 years to Charter Construction before retiring. A master carpenter with exceptional skill, Bud specialized in beautiful woodwork and took great pride in building and creating with his hands. Even after retirement, he continued doing construction projects, helping friends and neighbors, and fixing anything anyone needed.

Known throughout the community, Bud was a true jack of all trades. He was widely known as an excellent fisherman and was a longtime member of the Houston County Bass Club. In his younger years, he was also known as quite the pool shark, making lifelong friendships everywhere he went.

Bud had a deep love for music and could often be found picking his banjo, mandolin, guitar, or fiddle. One of his greatest joys was singing for residents in nursing homes sharing music, comfort, smiles, and fellowship with those around him.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and an active member of the Erin Holiness Church. His faith was the foundation of his life, and he remained steadfast in his love for the Lord until the very end.

Whether he was fishing, building something for someone, singing a song, or spending time with family, Bud never hesitated to lend a hand or share a smile. His quiet strength, wisdom, sense of humor, and generous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In honoring Bud’s wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes will be laid to rest beside his mother and father at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Monday, May 18th, 2026 at the Erin Holiness Church with Bro. Ra Bradley officia

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Nave Funeral Home.

Though he may be gone from this earthly life, the love, lessons, music, laughter, and memories Bud leaves behind will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com