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APSU Junior Rohan Loubser Named to Academic All-District Men’s Tennis Team

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis team's Rohan Loubser Receives College Sports Communicators All-District Honor. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisGreenwood, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis junior Rohan Loubser was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men’s Tennis team

Loubser has posted a 3.83 GPA in his career while pursuing a degree in engineering.

Loubser exclusively played doubles and singles from the number one position and went 8-3 in the spring with doubles partner Logan Tomovski.

Lobser and Tomovski earned a commanding 6-2 win over Alabama’s #92 ranked doubles team, April 10th. 

Loubser was additionally named to the Atlantic Sun All-Academic Team on April 13th.

To qualify for the CSC Academic All-District Team, an athlete must be above a 3.5, and have participated in 75% of contests.

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

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