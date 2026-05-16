APSU Baseball Unable to Slow North Alabama in Friday Night 6-1 Loss

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to North Alabama 6-1 in game two of its Atlantic Sun Conference weekend series, Friday, at Mike D. Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.

North Alabama struck first in the ballgame, as the Lions saw their leadoff batter reach base safely on a walk in the bottom of the second inning. That run would come across on a Will Millard double to left field two batters later for the one-run lead.

Another run would come across for the Lions two innings later in the fourth, when Tyler LePage drove in another for North Alabama on an RBI single through the right side of the infield.

After going to the pen and escaping the threat in the bottom of the fourth, senior Gavin Alveti remained in the game to start the fifth. He allowed a pair of baserunners after allowing a leadoff double and hitting a batter. He retired the next batter he faced on strikes, but not before inducing a ground ball to second base.

The play was made at second for the second out of the inning, but an errant throw from graduate Andres Matias when trying to turn two allowed North Alabama’s third run of the game to score. Two batters later, Millard came up and brought in two more runs on a shallow single to left field, making it a 5-0 game.

Austin Peay would hold North Alabama scoreless through the next two innings before allowing the Lions’ sixth run of the game on another one-run LePage extra-base hit.

The Governors responded in the top of the ninth, when redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson led off the inning with his 12th home run of the season, with a deep fly to left. However, it was the only run Austin Peay could bring across, as North Alabama took the game 6-1.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes its regular season with game three of its weekend series at North Alabama, starting on Saturday at 2:00pm at Mike D. Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.