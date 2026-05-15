Austin Peay State University Track and Field Moves into Fourth at ASUN Championships

Jacksonville, FL – Amani Sharif was named the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Long Jump Champion, while Madelyn Kocik earned a bronze-medal finish in the event, as the Austin Peay State University’s track & field team moved up to fourth place in the ASUN Outdoor Championship standings on the second day of the event, Friday, at Hodges Stadium.

The Governors began the day by combining for nine points in the shot put, where both Emma Tucker and China Giaimo posted personal bests with 13.84 and 13.73 meters to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

Heading to the long jump, where the APSU Govs combined for 17 points, Sharif earned gold with a 6.20-meter leap, 0.29 meters longer than second place. Kocik then earned bronze in the event, while Denim Goddard added another point for APSU.

On the track, three APSU Govs earned qualifying marks to Saturday’s 400-meter dash finals with Mia McGee, Mariah Mitchem, and Taylin Segree finishing fourth, fifth, and sixth in the event.

Mallory Hodge and Seven Pettus then qualified in the 100-meter dash, with Hodge’s 11.41 besting the rest of the field and being a career best for the senior sprinter. Pettus also set a personal best in the event, beating her previous mark by four hundredths of a second.

Molly Brown, Zoe Spann-McDonald, and Emmani Roberts then finished in the top nine of the 100-meter hurdles prelims, with McDonald and Roberts both posting personal bests in the event.

Taylah Upshaw and Laure Marie Kidukula then qualified for tomorrow’s final in the 800 meter, with Kidukula setting a PR and Upshaw’s mark being the second best of her career.

In the last event of the day, Sydney Freeman and Shaye Foster competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, with Freeman finishing less than two seconds ahead of Foster to break the program record in the event with a time of 10:56.99 – the duo’s two times now rank first and second in program history.

The Governors sit in fourth place in the ASUN standings with 36 points. They trail only leader Central Arkansas (99 points), Lipscomb (43), and North Florida (41). APSU is ahead of Queens (34), Eastern Kentucky (24), West Georgia (20), Bellarmine (6), and Jacksonville (6).

The Austin Peay State University track and field team returns to action for the final day of the ASUN Outdoor Championships when Giaimo, Marcia Dejesus, and Tucker compete in the discus throw at 2:00pm CT.