TDOT Announces Montgomery County Road Work Scheduled May 18th-22nd, 2026

Montgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is advising motorists of scheduled utility work and possible traffic impacts on several state routes in Montgomery County from May 18th through May 22nd.

On Monday, May 18th, utility crews will perform underground boring fiber installation work on the south shoulder of SR-12 between log miles 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Also on Monday, May 18th, motorists traveling on SR-374 near log mile 4 should expect single-lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9:00am until 3:00pm for aerial cable installation work.

In addition, on Monday, May 18th, utility crews will conduct aerial fiber installation work on SR-76 near log mile 14, resulting in single-lane closures in both directions from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On Tuesday, May 19th, underground boring fiber installation work will continue along the south shoulder of SR-12 between log miles 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On Tuesday, May 19th, drivers on SR-374 near log mile 4 should again expect single-lane closures in both directions between 9:00am and 3:00pm as aerial cable installation work continues.

Utility crews will also continue aerial fiber installation work on SR-76 near log mile 14 on Tuesday, May 19th, with single-lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On Wednesday, May 20th, crews will continue underground boring fiber installation operations on the south shoulder of SR-12 between log miles 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Single-lane closures will remain in place on SR-374 near log mile 4 on Wednesday, May 20th, as aerial cable installation work continues from 9:00am until 3:00pm in both directions.

On Wednesday, May 20th, aerial fiber installation work on SR-76 near log mile 14 will continue with temporary single-lane closures in both directions from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On Thursday, May 21st, underground boring fiber installation work will continue along the south shoulder of SR-12 between log miles 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Motorists on SR-374 near log mile 4 should expect continued single-lane closures in both directions on Thursday, May 21st, due to aerial cable installation work scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Aerial fiber installation work will also continue on SR-76 near log mile 14 on Thursday, May 21st, with single-lane closures affecting both directions between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

On Friday, May 22nd, underground boring fiber installation work on SR-12 between log miles 22 and 23 will shift to the east shoulder from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On Friday, May 22nd, single-lane closures will continue on SR-374 near log mile 4 in both directions from 9:00am until 3:00pm for ongoing aerial cable installation work.

Additionally, aerial fiber installation work on SR-76 near log mile 14 will continue on Friday, May 22nd, with single-lane closures in both directions from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

TDOT reminds motorists to use caution when traveling through work zones, reduce speeds, and watch for crews and equipment along the roadway.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).