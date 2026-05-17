Marsha Blackburn Report: Republicans Will Always Back the Blue

Washington, D.C. – This National Police Week, we are reflecting on the brave men and women in Tennessee and across the country who serve their communities with courage, integrity, and honor. Every single day, they put their lives on the line to protect their families, friends, and neighbors.

For that, they deserve every American’s enduring gratitude. There’s a reason why our officers are called the thin blue line. They are the only force separating us from chaos, disorder, and anarchy. Instead of funding the police, Democrats are trying to do everything in their power to undermine law enforcement.

For 76 days, Democrats’ shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security left the Secret Service, Coast Guard, TSA, FEMA, and other critical agencies completely unfunded. The reason? They wanted to abolish ICE and end the enforcement of our immigration laws altogether. President Donald J. Trump brought their charade to an end last month, signing into law legislation that reopened DHS and restored its vital operations.

Democrats can oppose the rule of law. They can side with criminals over law enforcement. They can champion the same radical policies that unleashed chaos at the border and across the country under the Joe Biden administration. But they can’t stop Republicans from providing the resources our law enforcement needs to protect our communities. We will always back the blue.

Watch my floor speech about this here.

Weekly Rundown

Few places better capture the magnitude of the sacrifices made by men and women in law enforcement than the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial here in our nation’s capital. Engraved on that memorial are the names of every fallen officer in our country going back to the year 1850. It has 24,775 names. This week, 363 heroes were added—including three from Tennessee: Hugh Carlen of Putnam County, James Hood of Jonesborough, and Deputy Sheriff Justin Bradford Mowery of Blount County. This week’s candlelight vigil provided a powerful moment to reflect on their sacrifices—and those made by the thousands of other officers on the Roll Call of Heroes. We honor these heroes and their families during National Police Week. See more here.

On Tuesday, I spoke at a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol, where I joined mothers and fathers who have lost their children to social media to urge Congress to pass the Senate version of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) following Mother’s Day. The landmark social media verdicts in California and New Mexico have reminded our nation of one thing: Courts can punish past harms, but it is up to Congress to prevent future ones. Americans are not interested in toothless reforms, which is why we need to get the Senate version of KOSA to the President’s desk. It’s time for Congress to choose the American people over Big Tech’s bottom line. Read more here.

Had it not been for the swift response from brave Secret Service agents at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, the President could have been seriously harmed. Even so, the fact that a left-wing assassin could infiltrate an event hosting our highest elected officials in the heart of our nation’s capital has raised serious doubts about the state of the Secret Service and its ability to keep protectees safe. Recent reports show that the Secret Service has repeatedly recruited deeply unqualified officers and has suffered embarrassing personnel issues, jeopardizing morale and the agency’s critical mission. It is apparent that the Secret Service is in desperate need of a course correction. Unless Director Curran roots out the rot, our nation will suffer the consequences. Read my weekly column here.

Meta’s record when it comes to protecting children online is indefensible, and this week I led a hearing where we heard from two mothers who tragically lost their children to social media harms as well as an attorney who represented parents in the landmark social media verdicts last month. Lip service won’t save lives – Congress must take action to establish guardrails in the virtual space. This hearing examined why landmark social media verdicts demand federal action to protect kids online. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

I sent a letter to United States Secret Service Director Sean Curran urging him to fully assess the agency’s ability to fulfill its protective mission. It is imperative that the Secret Service conduct a thorough audit of its protocols, resources, and personnel to ensure the highest level of protection for the President. Read more here.

I introduced the Faster VA Construction Act, which would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to use commercial building codes and standards when consistent with existing law. Read more here.