Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Hill Road Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Hill Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure possible in the vicinity

The northbound lane on Hill Road will be closed; traffic will be directed to the southbound lane in alternating traffic patterns. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:30pm.