Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 18th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 18th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Oakley is an adult female Shepherd mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come play with her out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Dexter is a young male English Pointer mix breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Come visit with him in the yard.

Maggie is an adult female Hound/Lab mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. She would love to go on adventures and have a large yard to run and play in with her people.

Rocky is an adult male Corgi/Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. Come visit with him out in the yard.

Filly is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Rico is a young male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Rico can be found in the Cat Room.

Colleen is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Mama Mayo is an adult female Domestic Shorthair/Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a sweet, affectionate girl who likes her own space. Mama Mayo will do well in a household without any other furry friends, no children please.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a young (1-2 year old) female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has tested positive for FIV+ but it is not a death sentence. It just means she has the virus but can live a very healthy, normal life. Her fantastic family of fosters at the rescue will be happy to explain exactly what FIV+ is all about if you are not quite sure. She has the sweetest, most easy going personality and will be a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 5 year old female mixed breed. This sweet girl was found abandoned and pregnant up at LBL. People were not very kind to her and it does take a minute for her to trust. Fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean. Autumn has a bleeding disorder which prevents her from being spayed but otherwise she is very happy and healthy.

She is a busy girl, very energetic at times and would thrive with a strong owner who will make working with her a top priority. She is very smart and would benefit from a good loving home.

If you would love to add her to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is an adult male (approx.6-7 year old) Pit Bull Terrier. Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around other dogs and children of various energy levels and does great. He is a big boy and would love a fenced yard for zoomies and playing. Very much a sweetheart. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. Fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house trained. He is great with other dogs and kids too. He is the real deal! If you are looking for an adventure buddy, someone to go to the lake with, hiking and jogging with, then look no further, Toben is your guy. He has a lot of energy and is absolutely all about anything to do with water!

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Kitty Pride is an 8 week old female Long Hair Gray Tabby. She is fully vetted with age appropriate vaccines and is scheduled to be spayed 6/10. She is currently up for “Pre Adoption”. She loves chasing her siblings and enjoys playing with other kitties. Kitty Pride cannot be an only kitty and must be adopted to a home with another kitty or adopters can also adopt one of her siblings as well. Any adopter with a current kitty must show proof from their vet of the spay/neuter of the current kitty in the home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Savannah is a one year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house trained. She knows most of her basic commands and is just happy being with her people chilling or on an adventure. She has been around other dogs and children too. She is just a perfect blend of energy and chill for the right family.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/savannah or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Venus is a female German Shepherd puppy. She is vetted, kennel/ house trained, and not spayed yet. She is part cuddle bug and part Parkour contestant racing around furniture as a puppy often does. Fantastic with kids, other dogs and is often powered by zoomies, puppy chaos and dramatic puppy opinions.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of puppy energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please. He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around.

Storm will be perfect for a one owner person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging, swimming activities. Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Betsie is a 2 year old female Terrier mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She needs slow introductions with other dogs and would be better suited with older children please.Very sweet, loving personality. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Jiraiya is a 6 month old male Tabby kitten. Fully vetted, dewormed, neutered and litter trained. He is full of playful energy and very social. Jiraiya needs another kitty friend in the home. He is best buddies with another SKS kitty Corvus, or he can be adopted with his brothers ( who are a bonded pair) Havarti and GB. One way or another he will need a kitty companion in the home please. Super sweet and easy going boy who will make a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com