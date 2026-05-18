APSU Eriksson College of Education Honors Students, Faculty at Annual Awards Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted its annual Awards & Celebration Ceremony on April 30th, 2026 to recognize outstanding students, faculty, staff, and community partners for the 2025-26 academic year.

The event featured a keynote address from Dr. Brandi De La Cruz, the 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year, and celebrated excellence across undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs.

“This ceremony highlights the people who make our college exceptional,” said Dr. John R. McConnell III, dean of the Eriksson College of Education. “The dedication, scholarship, innovation, and collaboration I see every day help transform education in our local community, throughout Tennessee, and across the nation.”

Dean’s Impact Award – Recognizes community partners whose contributions have significantly strengthened the Eriksson College of Education.

Dr. LaVetta Radford

Richard Webb

Outstanding Undergraduate Students – Recognizes exceptional achievement in undergraduate education programs.

Gimal Cruz Pagan

Alli Johnson

Savanna Miles

Peyton Dziadon

Tori James

Outstanding Secondary Students – Recognizes excellence among students in secondary education programs.

Sara Blanton

Andrew Hoffman

Kierstin Holman

Katelin Csiszer

Outstanding Graduate Students – Recognizes academic excellence in master’s degree programs.

Zachary Quinn

Megan Schneck

Emmanuel Méjeun, director of the Full Spectrum Learning Center and an Ed.D. candidate graduating in August, received two of the ceremony’s top honors.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for believing in me, challenging me, and supporting my growth throughout this journey,” Méjeun said. “These recognitions mean a great deal to me, and they motivate me to continue doing meaningful work that advances educational research, strengthens practice, and serves students with purpose and integrity.”

Dissertation of the Year – Recognizes an exceptional doctoral dissertation among this year’s graduating Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) candidates.

Emmanuel Méjeun

Dr. Carlette J. Hardin Research Award – Recognizes outstanding research contributions in education.

Emmanuel Méjeun

Fred A. Bunger Memorial Award – Recognizes an outstanding graduate student for their scholarship and service in education.

Ugochukwu Onumadu

Faculty & Staff Excellence Awards – Recognizes outstanding contributions to the college’s mission in the areas of teaching, research, service, and leadership.

Dr. Benita Bruster

Dr. Christi Maldonado

Amanda Bradley

Sloane Helmintoller

Amber Kiser

Bethany Patterson

Dr. Adam Attwood

Dr. Allison Oliver

Angela Gordon

Jessica Langston

Students of the Month – Recognizes students honored throughout the academic year for their classroom leadership, course/program progress, and attitude/disposition.

Rudy Alvarado

Wyatt Bilbrey

Alexandria Bowden

Roselyn Declid-Hernandez

Kate Elisabeth Gabriel

Kalyn Gant

Alli Johnson

Rylei Johnson

Savannah Lindsey

Dave Logan

Qian Lu

Karley Musarra

Amaya Potter

Hallie Ranson

Ben Salvador

Ethan Turney

Cheyenne Widen

The college also recognized student teachers among its initial licensure programs and presented them with cords during the ceremony.

All ceremony photos are available for download here.

The Eriksson College of Education thanks the following sponsors for their support of this year’s event: CDE Lightband, Chicken Salad Chick, Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, Imagination Library of Montgomery County, Nurturing Touch Massage & Aesthetics, Panda Express, and TVA EnergyRight.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. Its programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.