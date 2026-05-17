Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Tylertown Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 9:00am on Monday, May 18th, 2026, on a section of Tylertown Road for water valve replacement. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The following streets will be affected by the water outage and low water pressure during the work:

Tylertown Road (1526 to Sage Meadow Lane)

Spring Water Drive

Sage Meadow Lane

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.