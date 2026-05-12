Representative Matt Van Epps on Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Written by Matt Van Epps

U.S. Representative

Clarksville, TN – This week, we recognize Children of Fallen Patriots Day and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. On these days, we pause to remember a truth that is both solemn and enduring: freedom is not free, and its cost is often carried forward by those left behind. – This week, we recognize Children of Fallen Patriots Day and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. On these days, we pause to remember a truth that is both solemn and enduring: freedom is not free, and its cost is often carried forward by those left behind.

Across our country, children are growing up without a parent because that parent answered the call to serve. These sons and daughters did not choose sacrifice, yet they live with it every day. Their loss is not confined to a moment in time. It shapes birthdays, graduations, and every milestone that follows.

There are also spouses taking on the full responsibility of family life while their husband or wife is deployed, and for some, tragically, never coming home.

As a nation, we have a responsibility that extends beyond remembrance. Honoring the fallen must also mean standing beside their families. That includes ensuring these children have access to education, mentorship, and the support they need to pursue their own futures.

It also means recognizing the very real financial impact these families face in the wake of loss. The sudden absence of a parent is not only emotional, but economic, affecting everything from daily stability to long-term opportunity for surviving children.

This reality motivated me to introduce the HONOR Gold Star Families Act , which would increase the death gratuity from $100,000 to $200,000 and help families build a stronger foundation as they navigate life after loss. It is a meaningful step to ensure these families receive the recognition and support they deserve.

We cannot undo their loss, but we can help ensure it is never overlooked. In doing so, we reaffirm the values their parents fought to defend and honor their legacy in the most meaningful way possible.