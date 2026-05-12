Clarksville Obituary: Maureen Rose Blair

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Maureen Rose Blair, 50, of Indian Mound, TN will be Friday, May 29th, 2026 at Sykes Funeral Home at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29th, 2026 from 2:00pm until the hour of service.

Maureen was born on July 2nd, 1975 in New Jersey to James and Deborah Dooley. Maureen enjoyed collecting crystals, making jewelry, and selling her handmade creations. She was a proud member of the Clarksville and Queen City Jeep Crew.

She was an avid fisher who enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors with her husband, Rob. Maureen and Rob were childhood sweethearts who found their way back to each other and became high school sweethearts, building a life filled with love and memories together.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Dooley. Maureen is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Rob Blair, children, Robert Blair, Jr, and Connor Blair, brother, Jason (Patricia) Dooley, and best friend, Jolyn Agugliaro.

Please visit Maureen’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.