Clarksville Obituary: Maureen Rose Blair

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Maureen Rose Blair, 50, of Indian Mound, TN will be Friday, May 29th, 2026 at Sykes Funeral Home at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29th, 2026 from 2:00pm until the hour of service.
Maureen was born on July 2nd, 1975 in New Jersey to James and Deborah Dooley. Maureen enjoyed collecting crystals, making jewelry, and selling her handmade creations. She was a proud member of the Clarksville and Queen City Jeep Crew.
She was an avid fisher who enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors with her husband, Rob. Maureen and Rob were childhood sweethearts who found their way back to each other and became high school sweethearts, building a life filled with love and memories together.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Dooley. Maureen is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Rob Blair, children, Robert Blair, Jr, and Connor Blair, brother, Jason (Patricia) Dooley, and best friend, Jolyn Agugliaro.
Please visit Maureen’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com