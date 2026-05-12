Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Declares May 16th-22nd Safe Boating Week Across Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proclaimed May 16th-22nd, 2026, as Safe Boating Week in Tennessee. In support of the statewide and national observance, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will participate in the annual National Safe Boating Week, reminding all boaters to refresh their boating safety skills and prepare for the upcoming summer boating season.

This observance week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible. In his proclamation, Governor Lee “encourages all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.”

National Safe Boating Week is held each year on the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming up to emphasize safe boating practices, including wearing life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2026 boating season. The TWRA and partner organizations continue to prioritize educating the boating community about the importance of wearing life jackets and available options that are more lightweight and comfortable.

Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the resources across the state. Memorial Day weekend is May 23rd-25th and is viewed as the unofficial start to the summer boating season.

Recommended tips for boaters:

Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novices to experienced boaters.

Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novices to experienced boaters. Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working, and in good condition.

Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working, and in good condition. Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.

Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board. Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket – every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.

Make sure everyone wears a life jacket – every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency. Use an engine cut-off device. An engine cut-off device, or engine cut-off switch, is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

An engine cut-off device, or engine cut-off switch, is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard. Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.

Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion. Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents last year were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents last year were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout. Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones, and always travel at a safe speed.

Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones, and always travel at a safe speed. Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.

A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper. Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.

There have been eight boating-related fatalities this year, compared to five at this same time in 2025. Last year, TWRA was pleased to report there were no fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. There was only one injury incident reported, which occurred on Watts Bar Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.